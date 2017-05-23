Suspect in Times Square car crash tha...

Suspect in Times Square car crash that killed 1 is indicted

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WRAL.com

Richard Rojas did not appear in court in Manhattan for the hearing. The charges have not yet been made public, but the 26-year-old Rojas was previously arrested on charges of murder and attempted murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sheriff Cory Hutcheson Vowed to Clean Up His Ru... 2 hr Please 138
News CBS' "The Case Of: JonBenet Ramsey" Premieres O... (Sep '16) 4 hr Latisha 954
News Congressional Budget Office 4 hr RustyS 1
News Lawmakers revisiting requiring those on Medicai... 5 hr Red Crosse 143
News Judge orders school stabbing suspect to remain ... 5 hr kkg3030 4
News Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts 6 hr Research 3
News Working group tackles addiction from all angles 7 hr DCF and other MON... 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,869 • Total comments across all topics: 281,259,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC