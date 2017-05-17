Suspect in girl's shooting fights to ...

Suspect in girl's shooting fights to stay in juvenile court

16 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

The mother of a Utah teenager accused of helping his friend plot to kill a 14-year-old girl testified Monday that her son has long struggled with academic and developmental issues as she and his attorney attempted to persuade a judge to reject the prosecution's request to move the case to adult court. The 16-year-old should be tried in juvenile court - where there's a greater emphasis on rehabilitation - because of his age, lack of criminal history and the fact that he has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, said defense attorney Shannon Demler during a hearing in Logan.

