Sentencing hearing starts for teen in deadly school shooting in Saskatchewan
The teen has admitted to killing a teacher and a teacher's aide and to wounding seven other people at the high school in La Loche in January 2016. The teen, who can't be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder.
