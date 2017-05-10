Senate Dems ask GOP to drop their plan to repeal 'Obamacare'
Senate Democrats are asking Republican leaders to drop their effort to repeal President Barack Obama's health care law. If they do, they're offering to help them "improve the health care system for all Americans."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15)
|1 hr
|Fit2Serve
|31
|SIU clears Halton officer in shooting of man in...
|5 hr
|undercover cop
|1
|Halton officer who wounded accused in Annex law...
|5 hr
|undercover
|1
|SIU clears Halton officer over response to shoo...
|5 hr
|Copper
|1
|Blytheville sales tax, bond issue approved
|6 hr
|BB Board
|1
|High temps, no water, no breaks for workers in ...
|6 hr
|AZPat
|1
|Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion from M...
|7 hr
|Fcvk tRump
|23
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC