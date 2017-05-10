Senate Dems ask GOP to drop their pla...

Senate Dems ask GOP to drop their plan to repeal 'Obamacare'

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Senate Democrats are asking Republican leaders to drop their effort to repeal President Barack Obama's health care law. If they do, they're offering to help them "improve the health care system for all Americans."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15) 1 hr Fit2Serve 31
News SIU clears Halton officer in shooting of man in... 5 hr undercover cop 1
News Halton officer who wounded accused in Annex law... 5 hr undercover 1
News SIU clears Halton officer over response to shoo... 5 hr Copper 1
News Blytheville sales tax, bond issue approved 6 hr BB Board 1
News High temps, no water, no breaks for workers in ... 6 hr AZPat 1
News Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion from M... 7 hr Fcvk tRump 23
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,028 • Total comments across all topics: 280,903,241

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC