Schools brace for impact if Congress ...

Schools brace for impact if Congress cuts Medicaid spending

There are 8 comments on the Journal Gazette story from 14 hrs ago, titled Schools brace for impact if Congress cuts Medicaid spending. In it, Journal Gazette reports that:

For school districts still getting their financial footing after the Great Recession, the Medicaid changes being advanced as part of the health care overhaul are sounding familiar alarms.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Journal Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Cordwainer Trout

Campbellsville, KY

#1 14 hrs ago
It makes you wonder what everyone did before the imposition of guaranteed to fail Obamacare. Actually, children were healthier, because they didn't have these meddlers identifying every young male they could with ADHD at every opportunity and keeping them drugged. There's Michelle Obama's real "crap" for you...

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,250

The Left Coast

#2 8 hrs ago
Obamacare IS the Great Recession.

What's in store for us in 2017:

Obamacare premiums will rise for those not getting subsidies. Only those who DON'T qualify for subsidies will bear the brunt of the increase.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

tina anne

“Denying those who deny nature”

Since: Jun 07

18,887

Norfolk va

#3 7 hrs ago
Some of the things that they said would be cut make me wonder why Medicaid funding them in the first place. Sports, clubs, and after school activities, someone care to explain what they have to do with funding from Medicaid? As for temperature or getting a tampon, sorry, no school nurse, then try one of the secretaries in the school office. Another was using medicaid money to sign people up for medicaid. While I could see school nurses, why does the school also need social workers when the county already has them along with many of the others mentioned.In addition, they mentioned that the schools would instead of receiving what amounts to a blank check, would receive a fixed amount per qualifying student. If you really want to help students who are traumatized by street crime, why not do more about the crime. Cure the cause, not the symptom.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#4 7 hrs ago
tina anne wrote:
Cure the cause, not the symptom.
That's an excellent argument for single-payer, well said.
.

Judged:

3

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Wanda Siskovitch

Buffalo, NY

#5 4 hrs ago
100% Medicare tor everyone,free for everyone, young or old, rich or poor with no copays.

Make the insurance, drug companies go bankrupt
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Night Heat

United States

#6 4 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
<quoted text>

That's an excellent argument for single-payer, well said.
.

If single payer is what you want move to Canada. But then you'll have to come back here for health services like many Canadians.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Night Heat

United States

#7 4 hrs ago
Wanda Siskovitch wrote:
100% Medicare tor everyone,free for everyone, young or old, rich or poor with no copays.

Make the insurance, drug companies go bankrupt
If the drug companies go bankrupt who will provide your STD meds?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
John McQuan

Phoenix, AZ

#8 4 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
Obamacare IS the Great Recession.

What's in store for us in 2017:

Obamacare premiums will rise for those not getting subsidies. Only those who DON'T qualify for subsidies will bear the brunt of the increase.
Rustyboy;) separated States vs Church! can"t marry MerricAID for AmeriCAN? Trumper tweeter account Stock is down & Google stock is up here some stock will make U rich in Wall Street..

www.vbloc.com buy and hold don't thx me ;-000h, control the vagus nerve to slow down the brain..

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vagus_nerve

ticker: ETRM

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News House Republicans pass replacement to Obamacare... 33 min Grecian Formula F... 136
News Sessions orders tougher criminal punishments 3 hr Lawrence Wolf 72
News Korban responds to suit: Doctor denies accusati... (Jun '11) 3 hr Sad town 111
News Man takes drone out for a sunset flight, drone ... 7 hr Grecian Formula R... 94
News Sheriff Cory Hutcheson Vowed to Clean Up His Ru... 10 hr AlabamaMan736 63
News Trial begins for company tied to deadly Waikele... 22 hr Trollguard 3
News Burke Ramsey, JonBenet's brother, sues CBS in $... Sat Ranger 90
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,910 • Total comments across all topics: 281,020,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC