Schools brace for impact if Congress cuts Medicaid spending
For school districts still getting their financial footing after the Great Recession, the Medicaid changes being advanced as part of the health care overhaul are sounding familiar alarms.
It makes you wonder what everyone did before the imposition of guaranteed to fail Obamacare. Actually, children were healthier, because they didn't have these meddlers identifying every young male they could with ADHD at every opportunity and keeping them drugged. There's Michelle Obama's real "crap" for you...
Obamacare IS the Great Recession.
What's in store for us in 2017:
Obamacare premiums will rise for those not getting subsidies. Only those who DON'T qualify for subsidies will bear the brunt of the increase.
Some of the things that they said would be cut make me wonder why Medicaid funding them in the first place. Sports, clubs, and after school activities, someone care to explain what they have to do with funding from Medicaid? As for temperature or getting a tampon, sorry, no school nurse, then try one of the secretaries in the school office. Another was using medicaid money to sign people up for medicaid. While I could see school nurses, why does the school also need social workers when the county already has them along with many of the others mentioned.In addition, they mentioned that the schools would instead of receiving what amounts to a blank check, would receive a fixed amount per qualifying student. If you really want to help students who are traumatized by street crime, why not do more about the crime. Cure the cause, not the symptom.
That's an excellent argument for single-payer, well said.
.
100% Medicare tor everyone,free for everyone, young or old, rich or poor with no copays.
Make the insurance, drug companies go bankrupt
If single payer is what you want move to Canada. But then you'll have to come back here for health services like many Canadians.
If the drug companies go bankrupt who will provide your STD meds?
Rustyboy;) separated States vs Church! can"t marry MerricAID for AmeriCAN? Trumper tweeter account Stock is down & Google stock is up here some stock will make U rich in Wall Street..
www.vbloc.com buy and hold don't thx me ;-000h, control the vagus nerve to slow down the brain..
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vagus_nerve
ticker: ETRM
