Prosecutors: Times Square driver want...

Prosecutors: Times Square driver wanted to a kill them alla

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

A man charged with slamming his speeding car into pedestrians in Times Square, killing a teenager and injuring nearly two dozen people, said he wanted to "kill them all" and police should have shot him to stop him, a prosecutor revealed Friday. Richard Rojas, 26, also said he had smoked marijuana laced with PCP sometime before making a U-Turn onto the sidewalks of the bustling Crossroads of the World and plowing straight ahead into frightened tourists, according to a criminal complaint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. warns states against defunding Planned Par... (Aug '15) 3 min Choicerocks 178
News Repeal and replace debate filled with unknowns 1 hr Obamacare 4
News Federal authorities won't charge Tupelo police ... 3 hr Shoemaker Tuna 8
News Sheriff Cory Hutcheson Vowed to Clean Up His Ru... 6 hr guest 115
News New Details Emerge In Tad Cummins Case 8 hr ThomasA 5
News ICE Has Made Over 41,000 Arrests in Trump's Fir... 8 hr tomin cali 5
News Elderly woman found covered with bite marks die... 9 hr tex 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,080 • Total comments across all topics: 281,144,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC