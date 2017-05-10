Prosecutor seeks ouster of sheriff ti...

Prosecutor seeks ouster of sheriff tied to inmate death

A Missouri sheriff who continued to work despite having his sheriff's license suspended after his arrest last month on assault and other charges was involved in a jail altercation last week in which an inmate died, Missouri's top prosecutor said in calling for his firing. Attorney General Josh Hawley said in a news release that he asked a court Tuesday to remove Cory Hutcheson from his position as sheriff of Mississippi County, a rural county of about 14,000 residents that's about 150 miles south of St. Louis.

