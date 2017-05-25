Prosecutor: Rape sentence lenient, compares to Brock Turner CRESCENT...
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The challenges in setting up a California singl...
|1 hr
|Denizen_Kate
|1
|DHS Public Database Includes Personal Informati...
|1 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|McCracken deputy jailer charged with misconduct
|4 hr
|Good job
|3
|Federal judge tosses out life sentences for DC ...
|5 hr
|CodeTalker
|4
|Fact check: Medicaid a target for cuts despite ...
|5 hr
|kuda
|85
|Duke Approves - Safe Space' For Illegal Immigrants
|15 hr
|Maxine Warren
|17
|Sheriff Cory Hutcheson Vowed to Clean Up His Ru...
|15 hr
|Friend of the truth
|154
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC