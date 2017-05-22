Pot convictions go up in smoke with C...

Pot convictions go up in smoke with California legalization

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this Feb. 2, 2017 photo, Jay Schlauch poses for a photo outside Los Angeles Superior Court in Van Nuys after a judge reduced his felony conviction for selling marijuana to a misdemeanor. Thousands of people convicted of marijuana crimes in California have asked to get their records reduced since the state legalized recreational pot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ICE Has Made Over 41,000 Arrests in Trump's Fir... 22 min UidiotRaceUMAKEWO... 17
News Republicans already giving Trump's budget a col... 33 min CodeTalker 5
News Maintain pressure (May '08) 2 hr EHALL 21
News Repeal and replace debate filled with unknowns 3 hr Economics 8
News Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections 3 hr JT Damillagitti 6
News Novato will pay $300K to settle gay officera s ... 4 hr Rev Don Wildmoan 12
News Sheriff Cory Hutcheson Vowed to Clean Up His Ru... 5 hr why? 132
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,752 • Total comments across all topics: 281,203,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC