Police officer who shot and killed Te...

Police officer who shot and killed Texas teen is fired

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

Balch Springs Police Chief Jonathan Haber speaks during a news conference after an officer involved shooting of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards at the Balch Springs Learning Center and Library in Balch Spri... . This photo shows the intersection of Baron and Shepherd Lane on Monday, May 1, 2017, near where the shooting of 15 year-old Jordan Edwards by a police officer happened in Balch Springs, Texas on Saturday... Former South Carolina police officer Michael Slager is pleading guilty to violating the civil rights of an unarmed black motorist he shot and killed during a 2015 traffic stop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama appears open to some health insurance man... (Jun '09) 22 min Abandoned memories 106
News Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10) 56 min Judy shank 1,217
News Hubert D. Thompson Found Insane in Neighbor Murder (Sep '09) 1 hr Cody 11
News Surprise! A Republican Introduced a Bill That W... 3 hr About time 1
News New ID Cards Issued To Illegal Aliens So They C... 5 hr Well Well 74
News Man takes drone out for a sunset flight, drone ... 5 hr Just saying 40
News CBS' "The Case Of: JonBenet Ramsey" Premieres O... (Sep '16) 9 hr Bathsheba 956
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,863 • Total comments across all topics: 280,746,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC