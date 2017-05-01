Police officer who shot and killed Texas teen is fired
Balch Springs Police Chief Jonathan Haber speaks during a news conference after an officer involved shooting of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards at the Balch Springs Learning Center and Library in Balch Spri... . This photo shows the intersection of Baron and Shepherd Lane on Monday, May 1, 2017, near where the shooting of 15 year-old Jordan Edwards by a police officer happened in Balch Springs, Texas on Saturday... Former South Carolina police officer Michael Slager is pleading guilty to violating the civil rights of an unarmed black motorist he shot and killed during a 2015 traffic stop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama appears open to some health insurance man... (Jun '09)
|22 min
|Abandoned memories
|106
|Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10)
|56 min
|Judy shank
|1,217
|Hubert D. Thompson Found Insane in Neighbor Murder (Sep '09)
|1 hr
|Cody
|11
|Surprise! A Republican Introduced a Bill That W...
|3 hr
|About time
|1
|New ID Cards Issued To Illegal Aliens So They C...
|5 hr
|Well Well
|74
|Man takes drone out for a sunset flight, drone ...
|5 hr
|Just saying
|40
|CBS' "The Case Of: JonBenet Ramsey" Premieres O... (Sep '16)
|9 hr
|Bathsheba
|956
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC