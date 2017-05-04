Police: 2 doctors found dead in penth...

Police: 2 doctors found dead in penthouse likely knew killer

Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Two engaged Boston doctors found dead this weekend inside the penthouse of a luxury condominium building most likely knew their killer, police say. Dr. Lina Bolanos and Dr. Richard Field were found dead Friday night by police at the Macallen Building in South Boston and police say they believe the man suspected of their deaths knew them.

