Police: 16-year-old Iowa girl found dead weighed 56 pounds
A 16-year-old girl found dead last week in her central Iowa home weighed just 56 pounds and was severely malnourished, investigators said Thursday. Perry Police Chief Eric Vaughn said at a news conference that Sabrina Ray was found dead inside the residence Friday evening after a 911 call was placed from the home.
