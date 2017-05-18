Police: 16-year-old Iowa girl found d...

Police: 16-year-old Iowa girl found dead weighed 56 pounds

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

A 16-year-old girl found dead last week in her central Iowa home weighed just 56 pounds and was severely malnourished, investigators said Thursday. Perry Police Chief Eric Vaughn said at a news conference that Sabrina Ray was found dead inside the residence Friday evening after a 911 call was placed from the home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sheriff Cory Hutcheson Vowed to Clean Up His Ru... 55 min Concerned citizen 107
News McCracken deputy jailer charged with misconduct 1 hr Hmmm.... 1
News Schools brace for impact if Congress cuts Medic... 1 hr CodeTalker 38
News U.S. warns states against defunding Planned Par... (Aug '15) 6 hr Spotted Girl 177
News Hawkins County lawyer mired in sex scandal (Aug '12) 7 hr HePharted 32
News Federal authorities won't charge Tupelo police ... 8 hr Cordwainer Trout 3
News Longmont council reviews city policies for deal... 13 hr spytheweb 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Wall Street
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,443 • Total comments across all topics: 281,123,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC