Playboy playmate Dani Mathers ordered to clean graffiti as punishment for naked gym photo

A judge ordered Mathers to spend 30 days cleaning up graffiti in Los Angeles as punishment for taking a photo of a naked woman in a gym locker room and posting it on Snapchat with the caption: "If I can't unsee this then you can't either." Playboy playmate Dani Mathers ordered to clean graffiti as punishment for naked gym photo A judge ordered Mathers to spend 30 days cleaning up graffiti in Los Angeles as punishment for taking a photo of a naked woman in a gym locker room and posting it on Snapchat with the caption: "If I can't unsee this then you can't either."

