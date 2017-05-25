Playboy playmate Dani Mathers ordered to clean graffiti as punishment for naked gym photo
A judge ordered Mathers to spend 30 days cleaning up graffiti in Los Angeles as punishment for taking a photo of a naked woman in a gym locker room and posting it on Snapchat with the caption: "If I can't unsee this then you can't either."
