Playboy model loses bid to toss out privacy invasion caseLOS ANGELES...

A Playboy model lost an effort to dismiss a criminal charge for taking a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman at a gym and posting it on social media with disparaging remarks about the woman's body. Mathers, 30, has acknowledged - and apologized for - taking the photo at an LA Fitness club and posting it on Snapchat in July with the caption: "If I can't unsee this then you can't either."

