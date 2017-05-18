Planned Parenthood to close 4 Iowa clinics after funding cut
Planned Parenthood says it's closing four of its 12 clinics in Iowa after the Republican-led Legislature cut its state funding. Local affiliate Planned Parenthood of the Heartland said Thursday the closings will reduce its facilities in the state that provide abortions from eight to five.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriff Cory Hutcheson Vowed to Clean Up His Ru...
|21 min
|Proud
|103
|Schools brace for impact if Congress cuts Medic...
|1 hr
|ohwilbur
|33
|U.S. warns states against defunding Planned Par... (Aug '15)
|4 hr
|Spotted Girl
|177
|Hawkins County lawyer mired in sex scandal (Aug '12)
|5 hr
|HePharted
|32
|Federal authorities won't charge Tupelo police ...
|6 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Longmont council reviews city policies for deal...
|10 hr
|spytheweb
|1
|Repeal and replace debate filled with unknowns
|10 hr
|Health Insurance
|2
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC