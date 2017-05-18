Planned Parenthood to close 4 Iowa cl...

Planned Parenthood to close 4 Iowa clinics after funding cut

14 hrs ago Read more: KCRG

Planned Parenthood says it's closing four of its 12 clinics in Iowa after the Republican-led Legislature cut its state funding. Local affiliate Planned Parenthood of the Heartland said Thursday the closings will reduce its facilities in the state that provide abortions from eight to five.

