Phoenix serial killings suspect left behind shell casings

The man arrested in a string of serial killings left behind bullet casings at each crime that authorities tested and linked him to the shootings, police said in documents released Friday that provide the most detailed narrative to date about a case that unnerved Phoenix neighborhoods last year. The documents were released after media organizations including The Associated Press, Arizona Republic and Phoenix TV stations went to court in a bid to get prosecutors to unseal the evidence that led to the arrest of 23-year-old Aaron Saucedo in nine killings.

