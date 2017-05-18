Phoenix serial killings suspect left behind shell casings
The man arrested in a string of serial killings left behind bullet casings at each crime that authorities tested and linked him to the shootings, police said in documents released Friday that provide the most detailed narrative to date about a case that unnerved Phoenix neighborhoods last year. The documents were released after media organizations including The Associated Press, Arizona Republic and Phoenix TV stations went to court in a bid to get prosecutors to unseal the evidence that led to the arrest of 23-year-old Aaron Saucedo in nine killings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriff Cory Hutcheson Vowed to Clean Up His Ru...
|3 hr
|This is funny
|124
|Solano County sues union over fired welfare worker (Feb '12)
|4 hr
|Humz
|2
|Schools brace for impact if Congress cuts Medic...
|8 hr
|ohwilbur
|52
|Elderly woman found covered with bite marks die...
|9 hr
|Belarus
|7
|ICE Has Made Over 41,000 Arrests in Trump's Fir...
|10 hr
|spytheweb
|7
|Man wanted for attempted murder in Galva
|11 hr
|a Mexican
|5
|Federal authorities won't charge Tupelo police ...
|14 hr
|Joel
|12
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC