Patients group says 'lessons not learned' from previous NHS it incidents
The Patients' Association condemned the criminals behind the cyber attack on the NHS but said lessons from earlier incidents had not been learned. In a statement the group said: "We should be clear that responsibility for today's apparently extensive attack on NHS IT systems, and for any harm that occurs to patients as a result, lies with the criminals who have perpetrated it.
