Obama unveils design, vision for futu...

Obama unveils design, vision for future presidential library

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Palladium-Item

Obama unveils design, vision for future presidential library The $500 million project is scheduled to open in 2021. Check out this story on pal-item.com: https://usat.ly/2pxfGPs Former President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama unveiled the design plans for the Obama Presidential Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palladium-Item.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Witnessa s drug addiction focus of Coloniesa tr... 3 hr Billy jack attack 1
News Wayne County business owners sentenced after fa... 3 hr Church Mouse 15
News CBS' "The Case Of: JonBenet Ramsey" Premieres O... (Sep '16) 5 hr Yeti 957
News New ID Cards Issued To Illegal Aliens So They C... 5 hr Archie Bunker 75
News Man takes drone out for a sunset flight, drone ... 5 hr Just saying 42
News Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15) 8 hr Swedenforever of ... 22
News Obama appears open to some health insurance man... (Jun '09) 10 hr Ron Paul Loyalty 107
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,062 • Total comments across all topics: 280,757,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC