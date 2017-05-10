No charges over Tory election spendin...

No charges over Tory election spending in 2015, says CPS

9 hrs ago Read more: Dorsetecho.co.uk

No criminal charges are to be brought against Conservative MPs or officials in relation to allegations of spending irregularities in the 2015 general election campaign, the Crown Prosecution Service has announced. But the CPS cautioned that this should not be taken as an indication of whether charges will be brought in this case, which was referred more recently than the others.

