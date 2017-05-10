No charges over Tory election spendin...

No charges over Tory election spending in 2015, says CPS

13 hrs ago

No criminal charges are to be brought in relation to Conservative spending on the 2015 General Election campaigns, despite a watchdog finding electoral rules were broken. The Crown Prosecution Service said that even though spending returns submitted by some of the party's candidates and officials may have been inaccurate, there was insufficient evidence to prove they were knowingly dishonest.

