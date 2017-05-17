New Baylor lawsuit alleges football rape 'bonding'

A new federal lawsuit against Baylor University alleges football players routinely recorded gang rapes and staged dog fights during hazing parties in a program that fostered sexual violence. A former Baylor volleyball player, identified as Jane Doe in the lawsuit, alleges she was gang raped by four or more players after being taken from a party where she may have been drugged in 2012.

