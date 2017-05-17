New Baylor lawsuit alleges football rape 'bonding'
A new federal lawsuit against Baylor University alleges football players routinely recorded gang rapes and staged dog fights during hazing parties in a program that fostered sexual violence. A former Baylor volleyball player, identified as Jane Doe in the lawsuit, alleges she was gang raped by four or more players after being taken from a party where she may have been drugged in 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Editorial: An outrageous arrest
|18 min
|La Caca
|2
|Sheriff Cory Hutcheson Vowed to Clean Up His Ru...
|44 min
|guest
|89
|Toone murder case set for grand jury
|1 hr
|lmao
|3
|Sewer drain blockage in Carter High locker room...
|1 hr
|RUSDparent
|1
|New Details Emerge In Tad Cummins Case
|2 hr
|just me
|4
|Potsdam man charged with assault following Frid...
|2 hr
|lol
|4
|Shahadey, Fennell trial delayed to October
|4 hr
|Duke
|5
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC