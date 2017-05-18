Murder charges forwarded to county co...

Murder charges forwarded to county court in W-B shooting case

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Citizens' Voice

MARK MORAN / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Dominick Jaquariuspa Ray is accused of killing Victor Grandy in an Oct. 16 shooting in Wilkes-Barre. WILKES-BARRE - Niasia Snell wept as she sat in court Friday morning listening to the defense trying to poke holes in the case against the man accused of gunning down her boyfriend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Novato will pay $300K to settle gay officera s ... 14 min Frankie Rizzo 5
News Schools brace for impact if Congress cuts Medic... 1 hr Vlad 69
News Repeal and replace debate filled with unknowns 2 hr Past present future 5
News ICE Has Made Over 41,000 Arrests in Trump's Fir... 4 hr o see the light 8
News Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured st... 6 hr kuda 22
News Sheriff Cory Hutcheson Vowed to Clean Up His Ru... 10 hr This is funny 124
News Solano County sues union over fired welfare worker (Feb '12) 11 hr Humz 2
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,042 • Total comments across all topics: 281,175,607

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC