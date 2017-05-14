More states allow sunscreen at school...

More states allow sunscreen at schools without doctora s OK

16 hrs ago Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

Susan Grenon makes sure her son is lathered with sunscreen before he leaves for school in the morning, but the fair-skinned 10-year-old can't bring a bottle to reapply it without a doctor's note. Many school systems categorize sunscreen as an over-the-counter medication requiring special paperwork, but several states have been pushing to loosen restrictions to make it easier for kids to protect themselves from skin cancer.

