More

More

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

A respected moderate Republican lawmaker dealt a significant blow Tuesday to the languishing GOP health care bill, saying he opposes it even as House leaders seek support from holdouts in hopes of pushing the measure through the chamber this week. Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich., who until this year chaired the House Energy and Commerce Committee, said he was against the legislation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man takes drone out for a sunset flight, drone ... 2 hr Brads wife 37
News To right their political ship, Democrats need t... 3 hr Xstain Spot Remover 7
News New ID Cards Issued To Illegal Aliens So They C... 4 hr spytheweb 72
News Sheriff Cory Hutcheson Vowed to Clean Up His Ru... 5 hr guest 36
News Potsdam man charged with assault following Frid... 8 hr ODEN 2
News Oklahoma City man accused of child abuse after ... 12 hr kingdomofools 1
News The Latest: Climate protesters in Chicago targe... 13 hr Red Crosse 15
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,449 • Total comments across all topics: 280,730,606

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC