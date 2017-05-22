Moment of truth for Cosby as jury sel...

Moment of truth for Cosby as jury selection for sex assault trial begins

A Pennsylvania judge on Monday will begin questioning potential jurors for the rape trial of Bill Cosby, the comedian best known as America's favorite TV dad before dozens of women came forward to accuse him of sex abuse. Cosby built a long career with a family-friendly style of comedy that peaked when he played father Heathcliff Huxtable in the 1980's hit "The Cosby Show."

