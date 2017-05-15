Mississippian to be sentenced in anti-transgender hate crime
For the first time in the U.S., a person will be sentenced on federal hate crimes charges for killing a transgender person. Joshua Vallum is scheduled to appear before a federal judge Monday in Gulfport, Mississippi, after pleading guilty in December to hate crimes charges in the 2015 death of 17-year-old Mercedes Williamson.
#1 14 hrs ago
GOOD!
#2 12 hrs ago
Fake news
#3 10 hrs ago
You might not expect Mississippi to lead the way on using hate crimes enhancements regarding the murder of sexual minorities until you take into account the perp was a _Latin_ Kings member. Let's wait until the hate crimes laws are used against a white [sic] nationalist...if you have another couple if decades of life expectancy to see it happen.
#4 4 hrs ago
Yeah, Yeah! All the standard stuff, hispanic, Latin Kings, "I didn't know he was a guy!" Blah! Blah! Blah! Like Allan Andrade in Greely, Colo. and Angie Zapata. "I didn't know He was a guy! When I found out Something Snapped in my mind and I blacked out!" It's called the "Trans Panic!" defense and the courts are taking a dim view of it now. Allan Andrade tried it and now he's doing life in a Colorado Jail. No, My friend, You were probably going to kill her all along, from the time you met her but you thought you'd have some fun with her first. Then you'd get rid of the evidence of your "Crime" against your gang members and kill her and no one would be any the wiser. Didn't work out though, did it? After all, she's just human garbage, not a good person like you. No one will miss her! The really amazing thing is that some people will defend your "Right" to be here!
Terri
#5 4 hrs ago
E.C.T. is not meant to be a D.I.Y. enterprise, F.Y.I.
