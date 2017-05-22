Mississippi lawmaker apologizes for c...

Mississippi lawmaker apologizes for calling for lynching

A Mississippi lawmaker has apologized for saying Louisiana leaders should be lynched for removing Confederate monuments, only after his comment sparked broad condemnation in both states. "The destruction of these monuments, erected in the loving memory of our family and fellow Southern Americans, is both heinous and horrific," Republican state Rep. Karl Oliver of Winona said in a post Saturday night, which was removed from his page Monday.

