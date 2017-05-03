Man's sex abuse acquittal shows chall...

Man's sex abuse acquittal shows challenges for prosecutors

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: KTMF

The acquittal of a suburban foster father charged with sexually abusing boys in his care shows the challenges prosecutors face in proving abuse allegations without strong corroborating evidence. Testimony from six young men who said Cesar Gonzales-Mugaburu sexually abused them in his Long Island home wasn't enough to persuade jurors to convict him of any of the charges against him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTMF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15) 2 hr Swedenforever of ... 22
News Obama appears open to some health insurance man... (Jun '09) 4 hr Ron Paul Loyalty 107
News Supreme Court hands President Obama a major vic... (Jun '12) 4 hr Ron Paul Loyalty 3,710
News House GOP floats debt limit alternatives as dea... (Oct '15) 4 hr Ron Paul Loyalty 22
News Man takes drone out for a sunset flight, drone ... 5 hr Brads wife 41
News Bill would spur study of why more black mothers... 5 hr coffee tea or me 1
News Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10) 6 hr Judy shank 1,217
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,243 • Total comments across all topics: 280,751,771

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC