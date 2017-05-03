Man's sex abuse acquittal shows challenges for prosecutors
The acquittal of a suburban foster father charged with sexually abusing boys in his care shows the challenges prosecutors face in proving abuse allegations without strong corroborating evidence. Testimony from six young men who said Cesar Gonzales-Mugaburu sexually abused them in his Long Island home wasn't enough to persuade jurors to convict him of any of the charges against him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTMF.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|Swedenforever of ...
|22
|Obama appears open to some health insurance man... (Jun '09)
|4 hr
|Ron Paul Loyalty
|107
|Supreme Court hands President Obama a major vic... (Jun '12)
|4 hr
|Ron Paul Loyalty
|3,710
|House GOP floats debt limit alternatives as dea... (Oct '15)
|4 hr
|Ron Paul Loyalty
|22
|Man takes drone out for a sunset flight, drone ...
|5 hr
|Brads wife
|41
|Bill would spur study of why more black mothers...
|5 hr
|coffee tea or me
|1
|Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10)
|6 hr
|Judy shank
|1,217
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC