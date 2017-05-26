Man accused of 2 Anaheim murders wanted to plead guilty, but his lawyer and the judge say no
A 25-year-old man who police say confessed to killing a homeless man and was tied by investigators to the death of a second transient in Anaheim will undergo a mental-health evaluation before his criminal case can move forward, a judge ruled on Friday. Orange County Superior Court Judge Craig E. Robison said he had doubts about the mental competence of Marvin Magallanes, who wanted to plead guilty Friday to a pair of special-circumstances murder charges, court records show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawyer for murder suspect: Evidence weak in 199...
|55 min
|Horrible
|1
|Repeal and replace debate filled with unknowns
|6 hr
|Unknowns
|11
|No federal prosecution of officer, no strong re...
|10 hr
|Guns and Freedom
|10
|House budget pumps $170M into solving Ohio's op...
|14 hr
|whooooo
|4
|How did convicted mob bookie get liquor license... (Mar '10)
|20 hr
|AlwaysRight
|27
|Elijah Cummings Said Democrats Gave Black Peopl... (Aug '16)
|Thu
|Cordwainer Trout
|20
|'Aggressive excellence' lawyer Ken McKenna face... (Sep '10)
|Thu
|Shadylane127
|16
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC