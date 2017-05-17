Key dates in the case of WikiLeaks source Chelsea Manning

Pvt. Chelsea Manning, the Army soldier who was sentenced to 35 years in a military prison for giving classified materials to WikiLeaks, walked free Wednesday after seven years behind bars. Here's a timeline of key moments of the case: April 5, 2010: WikiLeaks posts a classified military video shot from the cockpit of an Apache helicopter showing a group of men being gunned down in Baghdad by American airmen.

