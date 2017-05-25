Kelly on non-criminal ICE arrestees: 'not the valedictorians'
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly defended the uptick in immigration arrests by his agents with colorful language in an interview with FOX News Friday morning. "Seventy-five percent of the people that the great men and women of ICE have taken into custody, 75% are criminals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawmakers revisiting requiring those on Medicai...
|26 min
|a_visitor
|147
|Sheriff Cory Hutcheson Vowed to Clean Up His Ru...
|43 min
|omg
|157
|Tennessee Receiver Josh Smith Arrested on Domes...
|2 hr
|HeardPharts
|3
|JonBenet Ramsey's brother Burke wages defamatio...
|4 hr
|berrytea333
|5
|'Aggressive excellence' lawyer Ken McKenna face... (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|13
|Boulder's notorious JonBenet Ramsey case sees T... (Aug '16)
|5 hr
|Charlotte Blackwood
|15
|The challenges in setting up a California singl...
|8 hr
|Denizen_Kate
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC