Kelly on non-criminal ICE arrestees: ...

Kelly on non-criminal ICE arrestees: 'not the valedictorians'

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WEHT

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly defended the uptick in immigration arrests by his agents with colorful language in an interview with FOX News Friday morning. "Seventy-five percent of the people that the great men and women of ICE have taken into custody, 75% are criminals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawmakers revisiting requiring those on Medicai... 26 min a_visitor 147
News Sheriff Cory Hutcheson Vowed to Clean Up His Ru... 43 min omg 157
News Tennessee Receiver Josh Smith Arrested on Domes... 2 hr HeardPharts 3
News JonBenet Ramsey's brother Burke wages defamatio... 4 hr berrytea333 5
News 'Aggressive excellence' lawyer Ken McKenna face... (Sep '10) 5 hr yidfellas v USA 13
News Boulder's notorious JonBenet Ramsey case sees T... (Aug '16) 5 hr Charlotte Blackwood 15
News The challenges in setting up a California singl... 8 hr Denizen_Kate 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Climate Change
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,677 • Total comments across all topics: 281,325,107

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC