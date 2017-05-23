Kansas' Jackson diversion requires apology, anger classes

Kansas' Jackson diversion requires ap...

Former Kansas basketball player Josh Jackson must attend anger management classes, write a letter of apology and refrain from using alcohol or recreational drugs for a year as part of a diversion agreement arising from his confrontation with a Jayhawks women's basketball player last year. Jackson, who is leaving Kansas after one season and is expected to be a top pick in next month's NBA draft, had pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor count of criminal property damage after he argued with McKenzie Calvert on Dec. 9 outside a bar in Lawrence.

