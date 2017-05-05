Justice Department opens criminal probe into Uber48 minutes ago
The Department of Justice has launched a criminal investigation into Uber's use of a secret software that was used to evade authorities in places where its ride-hailing service was banned or restricted, according to a person familiar with the government's probe. The investigation is in its early stages, but deepens the crisis for the embattled company and its chief executive and founder Travis Kalanick, who has faced a barrage of negative press this year in the wake of high-profile sexual harassment complaints, a slew of high-level executive departures, and a consequential trade secrets lawsuit from Google's parent company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man's sex abuse acquittal shows challenges for ...
|17 min
|ThomasA
|2
|Man takes drone out for a sunset flight, drone ...
|1 hr
|Archie Bunker
|60
|Prosecutor: Robbing a biker of his vest sparked...
|2 hr
|Jay Fennimore
|2
|House Republicans pass replacement to Obamacare...
|4 hr
|Jim-ca
|30
|16-year-old takes plea deal in fatal stabbing o...
|6 hr
|Good fella
|1
|What Ohio's paid for Rhoden family funerals 4 m...
|9 hr
|Peppermint Chic
|26
|Woman who gave water to pigs headed to slaughte...
|12 hr
|GTA Halton
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC