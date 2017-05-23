Jury rules with school in fight over California strawberries
A renowned strawberry researcher in California broke patent law and violated a loyalty pledge to his former university by taking his work with him to profit from it in a private company, a jury in San Francisco decided Wednesday. Professor Douglas Shaw formed his own company after retiring from the University of California, Davis, where he had overseen the school's strawberry breeding program.
