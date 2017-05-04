Jury: Man convicted of 6 killings sho...

Jury: Man convicted of 6 killings should get death penalty

A jury decided Friday that an Arizona prisoner convicted of killing six people in Yuma in 2005 should be sentenced to death. Jurors reached their decision after several hours of deliberations in the case of Preston Strong, who was convicted last month of the gruesome killings of his best friend, the man's girlfriend and her four young children in what prosecutors called a crime motivated by money.

