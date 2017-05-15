Judge tells Uber to return Waymo files taken by engineer

A federal judge's order that bars Uber from using technology taken by a star engineer before he left Waymo is bad news for Uber and likely will hurt the ride-hailing company's own self-driving research, according to legal experts. The ruling by District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco Monday was mainly a victory for Waymo, the autonomous car unit spun off from Google, even though the judge refused to order a halt to Uber's autonomous car research as Waymo had requested, the experts said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.