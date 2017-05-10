Journalist arrested during cabinet member's visit to state
Police in West Virginia's Capitol arrested a journalist who they said was trying "aggressively" to get past Secret Service agents and yelling questions at U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price during his visit to the state. It happened as Price and senior White House aide Kellyanne Conway visited the state Capitol in Charleston on Tuesday to learn about efforts to fight opioid addiction in a state that has the nation's highest overdose death rate.
