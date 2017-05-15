Jailhouse videos show quirks of Charleston church gunman
A week before the sentencing phase of his trial, Dylann Roof got a visit in jail from his mother, who pleaded with him to reconsider his decision to act as his own lawyer in the fatal shootings of nine black worshippers at a South Carolina church. But Roof was more concerned with the clothes he would wear to court.
