No physical evidence links Adam Clyde Braseel to the crime scene, but within 12 hours of the 2006 crime, he was the first and only suspect. Issue of innocence: Is Tennessee man wrongly imprisoned for murder? No physical evidence links Adam Clyde Braseel to the crime scene, but within 12 hours of the 2006 crime, he was the first and only suspect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.