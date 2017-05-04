Iowa Supreme Court blocks new waiting...

Iowa Supreme Court blocks new waiting period for abortions

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

The Iowa Supreme Court blocked an abortion restriction Friday less than two hours after Gov. Terry Branstad signed it, allowing dozens of women who had scheduled the procedure to move forward without waiting 72 hours as the new law requires. The court's move frustrated some activists who advocated for the legislation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man takes drone out for a sunset flight, drone ... 44 min Just saying 62
News House Republicans pass replacement to Obamacare... 1 hr DrFeel 35
News Immigrants being held in Oregon jail staged hun... 3 hr Quirky 1
News San Francisco district attorney expands Uber la... (Aug '15) 5 hr Lyft 3
News Officer responds to girl stealing $2 shoes for ... 7 hr Pence of Tides 1
News Man's sex abuse acquittal shows challenges for ... 8 hr ThomasA 2
News Prosecutor: Robbing a biker of his vest sparked... 10 hr Jay Fennimore 2
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,641 • Total comments across all topics: 280,809,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC