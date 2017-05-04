Iowa loses lawsuit filed by gay former administrator
A jury in Des Moines awarded more than $1.4 million to a former University of Iowa athletic administrator, ruling that the university had discriminated against her. Jane Meyer alleged she suffered workplace discrimination as a gay woman.
