Iowa loses lawsuit filed by gay former administrator

14 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

A jury in Des Moines awarded more than $1.4 million to a former University of Iowa athletic administrator, ruling that the university had discriminated against her. Jane Meyer alleged she suffered workplace discrimination as a gay woman.

