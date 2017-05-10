Illinois Senate approves abortion saf...

Illinois Senate approves abortion safeguards; veto likely

Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

The Democratic-controlled Illinois Senate voted Wednesday to expand public financing for abortions and ensure legal access to the procedure across the state, although the measure likely awaits a veto by Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner. Senators voted along party lines, 33-22, in favour of the plan, which would permit abortion coverage by state employee health insurance and Medicaid funds.

