Huge cuts to food stamps part of Trum...

Huge cuts to food stamps part of Trump's budget proposal

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

President Donald Trump's budget would drive millions of people off of food stamps, part of a new wave of spending cut proposals that already are getting panned by lawmakers in both parties on Capitol Hill. Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year comes out Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Repeal and replace debate filled with unknowns 20 min Economics 8
News Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections 26 min JT Damillagitti 6
News Novato will pay $300K to settle gay officera s ... 1 hr Rev Don Wildmoan 12
News Sheriff Cory Hutcheson Vowed to Clean Up His Ru... 2 hr why? 132
News Elijah Cummings Said Democrats Gave Black Peopl... (Aug '16) 2 hr RMG Reymundo Meji... 11
News Schools brace for impact if Congress cuts Medic... 3 hr Aquarius-WY 82
News Man takes drone out for a sunset flight, drone ... 3 hr BB Board 89
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,272 • Total comments across all topics: 281,200,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC