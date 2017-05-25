House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. speak...

House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. speaks at a news conference on...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 25, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fact check: Medicaid a target for cuts despite ... 3 hr Retribution 83
News Federal judge tosses out life sentences for DC ... 7 hr American_Infidel 2
News Duke Approves - Safe Space' For Illegal Immigrants 7 hr Maxine Warren 17
News Sheriff Cory Hutcheson Vowed to Clean Up His Ru... 8 hr Friend of the truth 154
News City's crime rate dips down in 2016 9 hr Twogun harry 2
News Bledsoe County Woman Charged With TennCare Fraud 20 hr Dean_Gullberry 9
News Lawmakers revisiting requiring those on Medicai... 22 hr Just Think 146
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,137 • Total comments across all topics: 281,310,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC