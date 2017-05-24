House approves bill seeking to upend ...

House approves bill seeking to upend EPA pesticide rule

The House on Wednesday passed a Republican-backed measure reversing an Environmental Protection Agency requirement that those spraying pesticides on or near rivers and lakes file for a permit. The chamber voted largely along party lines to approve the Reducing Regulatory Burdens Act of 2017.

