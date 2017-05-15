Homeland Security

16 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Three judges appointed by President Bill Clinton will hear the appeal of Hawaii's challenge to President Trump's travel ban targeting six predominantly Muslim countries. The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments in its Seattle courthouse on Monday.

