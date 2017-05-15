Homeland Security
Three judges appointed by President Bill Clinton will hear the appeal of Hawaii's challenge to President Trump's travel ban targeting six predominantly Muslim countries. The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments in its Seattle courthouse on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Schools brace for impact if Congress cuts Medic...
|1 hr
|Circus Brothers n...
|26
|Brown's New Budget To Include Millions To Defen...
|5 hr
|spytheweb
|2
|New Details Emerge In Tad Cummins Case
|5 hr
|American Man
|1
|West Virginia Supreme Court rules anti-gay assa...
|5 hr
|Theocraencyclical
|2
|Toone murder case set for grand jury
|7 hr
|YankinYanker
|2
|The Latest: GOP lawmakers mark success with rul...
|8 hr
|Fcvk tRump
|7
|Sessions orders tougher criminal punishments
|8 hr
|Retribution
|79
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC