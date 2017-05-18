Harassed RCMP sergeant offered to set...

Harassed RCMP sergeant offered to settle years ago; wants $1 million in costs

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

An RCMP sergeant awarded hefty damages for years of harassment by superiors now wants more than $1 million to cover the cost of fighting his protracted lawsuit, court filings show. The documents also indicate that the government failed to respond to a detailed offer from Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Repeal and replace debate filled with unknowns 8 min Make shift 3
News Nation-Now 54 mins ago 1:26 p.m.Immigration arr... 35 min Le Failed Apprentice 3
News Sheriff Cory Hutcheson Vowed to Clean Up His Ru... 1 hr The truth 109
News McCracken deputy jailer charged with misconduct 2 hr Not_Allowed_to_know 2
News Let's Talk About Something Other Than Casey Ant... (Jul '11) 2 hr Tex the MultI-Tasker 41
News Schools brace for impact if Congress cuts Medic... 3 hr CodeTalker 38
News U.S. warns states against defunding Planned Par... (Aug '15) 9 hr Spotted Girl 177
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,370 • Total comments across all topics: 281,125,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC