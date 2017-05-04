Had 20,000 sex abuse images on computers
Two men jailed on Friday had a total of more than 20,000 child sexual abuse images on their computers. National Crime Agency officers arrested Michael Gordon, 64, of Belfast and Philip Burns, 27, of Lisburn, in February 2016 as part of a wider joint investigation with the PSNI.
