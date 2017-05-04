Had 20,000 sex abuse images on computers

Had 20,000 sex abuse images on computers

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Lisburn Today

Two men jailed on Friday had a total of more than 20,000 child sexual abuse images on their computers. National Crime Agency officers arrested Michael Gordon, 64, of Belfast and Philip Burns, 27, of Lisburn, in February 2016 as part of a wider joint investigation with the PSNI.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lisburn Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bledsoe County Woman Charged With TennCare Fraud 11 min Ron 6
News Man's sex abuse acquittal shows challenges for ... 8 hr ThomasA How Many ... 3
News Man takes drone out for a sunset flight, drone ... 8 hr Just saying 66
News Environmental groups sue EPA over rollback of p... 8 hr joe 15
News 15 Arrested In Van Buren County On Federal Meth... (Jul '10) 8 hr facts 169
News House Republicans pass replacement to Obamacare... 9 hr punani patrol 65
News Documents: US Steel leak more than 580 times al... 9 hr Frogface Kate 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,377 • Total comments across all topics: 280,831,186

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC