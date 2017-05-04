GOP revs up to 'Eye of the Tiger' for vote, Dems sing bye
Like boxers before a big fight, Republicans pumped themselves up with the pounding music of Survivor's 1980s anthem "Eye of the Tiger" and Bachman-Turner Overdrive's "Takin' Care of Business" before passing a bill to dismantle Democrat Barack Obama's health care law. Hours later, when lawmakers filled the House chamber Thursday afternoon to cast the final vote, Democrats answered with another song.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man takes drone out for a sunset flight, drone ...
|38 min
|Womb Bound
|58
|House Republicans pass replacement to Obamacare...
|39 min
|Jim-ca
|30
|16-year-old takes plea deal in fatal stabbing o...
|2 hr
|Good fella
|1
|What Ohio's paid for Rhoden family funerals 4 m...
|6 hr
|Peppermint Chic
|26
|Prosecutor: Robbing a biker of his vest sparked...
|7 hr
|Ranger
|1
|Woman who gave water to pigs headed to slaughte...
|9 hr
|GTA Halton
|1
|Environmental groups sue EPA over rollback of p...
|10 hr
|Frogface Kate
|9
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC