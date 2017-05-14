GOP lawmakers mark success by flippin...

GOP lawmakers mark success by flipping rules from Obama era

14 hrs ago Read more: Northwest Herald

Congressional Republicans anxious to show voters they can get something done are hailing their reversal of more than a dozen Obama-era regulations on guns, the internet and the environment. Over a few months, lawmakers used an obscure legislative rule to ram through changes that will have far-reaching implications for the coal industry, broadband customers, hunters and women seeking health care at Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.

